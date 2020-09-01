Are Saints Open to Trading Alvin Kamara?

Have the New Orleans Saints put a three-time Pro Bowl selection on the trading block?

Journalist Josina Anderson, formerly with ESPN, shared on social media on Tuesday that the team is open to trading running back Alvin Kamara.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport shared that Kamara has not asked for a trade.

A native of Norcross, Georgia, Kamara has had unexcused absences at Saints' training camp over the last few days, likely due to a contract holdout.

Kamara is reportedly seeking a similar deal to that of the 4-year, $64 million deal agreed to by Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers, during the offseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals also recently signed running back Joe Mixon to a 4-year, $48 million deal.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible to sign an extension with the Saints.

As a rookie in 2017 Kamara was fantastic, rushing for 728 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 81 passes for 82 yards and five touchdowns.

2018 was also kind to Kamara, as he rushed for 883 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 81 passes for 709 yards and another four scores.

Last season, Kamara rushed for 797 yards and five touchdowns, to go along with 81 receptions for 533 yards and one touchdown.

While his overall numbers have been very good, Kamara's yards-per-carry average has dropped from 6.1 as a rookie to 4.6 and 4.7, respectively, over the last two years, while his rushing and receiving touchdowns were the lowest they've been in a single season over his short career.

Over his three seasons in the NFL, Kamara has appeared in 45 games, rushing for 2,408 yards and 27 touchdowns, while catching 243 passes for 2,068 yards and 10 touchdowns.