Are Lassos the New, Friendlier Way to Police? [VIDEO]

If you've paid attention to the news in the past year or so, you've noticed lots of talk about police brutality. Some of the interactions have led to serious injury and/or death, and the search is on for a remedy to this issue.

A company has come up with (what they think) is a friendlier way to police: lassos.

According to the Bola Wrap company, the lassos are a way of "subduing people in mental health crisis".

The idea isn't new (think old cowboy movies in which the good guys lasso the bad guys), but the technology is relatively new: 2018.

Nowhere in the video do you see the device used to deploy the lasso, so I searched online to get a look at it:

wrap.com

Looks like a taser, right? Well, judging by the stories we hear about the tasers not being effective on some individuals, or maybe even overkill in some situations, it appears that the lasso might be a good way to subdue someone. That is if, judging by the video above, those individuals are stationary with their arms by their sides.

Will the lasso work in real-life situations? The company is touting it as a way to subdue someone in mental health crisis, so it's possible that the individual could be standing stationary.

Since this item has been around for a few years, I would think that more departments would have them in use, but I have yet to see any reference to the use of one in any news story. According to Officer.com, the device is great for use with someone who has mental issues:

Not "pain compliant" - does not require pain to achieve compliance

Designed for noncompliant or mentally ill population (1 in 4 fatal police encounters involve mentally ill)

De-escalates encounters, increasing safety for officers and subjects

The device is also touted as easy to use, so that would make it easy to learn how to use.

Let's hope that great minds continue to think of new ways to de-escalate situations so that we can cut down police interactions that go south.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked: