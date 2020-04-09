April 9 Louisiana COVID-19 Update

The Louisiana Department of Health has issued its daily update for April 9, 2020.

There are now 18,283 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana. 4,971 tests have been completed by state labs and 81, 948 tests have been reported by commercial labs. Numbers show that there are 2,014 reported COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized with 473 of them on ventilators. John Hopkins has reported 24,245 recovered cases across the U.S.

The total amount of coronavirus cases in the Acadiana region is 859 with 31 deaths reported.

Lafayette Parish: 303 cases, 11 deaths

St. Martin Parish: 127 cases, 6 deaths

Iberia Parish: 108 cases, 5 deaths

Acadia Parish: 89 cases, 3 deaths

St. Mary Parish: 89 cases, 1 death

St. Landry Parish: 90 cases, 4 deaths

Evangeline Parish: 31 cases

Vermilion Parish: 22 cases, 1 death

There is more widespread representation throughout the state as 63 of the 64 parishes now have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. The total number of deaths reported due to the coronavirus is now at 702. New Orleans continues to be the hardest-hit area of the state. The next update is due out tomorrow at noon.