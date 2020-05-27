Apps That Will Make Your Summer Travel Easier [VIDEO]

What a year we've had so far, I think I need a vacation! Honestly, a lot of us are just happy to have jobs, our families, and our health intact. Whether you get to go on vacation this year or not, it's always great to have some help when you're traveling. And one of the best things about my car is that it has Apple CarPlay, which you can see a demo of below. I had no idea that this was going to make my life so much easier, especially because it is voice activated. And trust me, I'm not a technology whiz, and even I can manage to use the features.

I've also gathered up some of my favorite apps to make travel easier, with a little help from USA TODAY. I promise you, none of them are scary, and they really are fun to use. And not just for summer vacation, either. They are listed below, but I would love to hear about some of your go-to travel apps as well. Have fun on your summer vacay, y'all.