Apply Now to Play Cornhole and Make $1,000

Need some extra cash?

Well, you can now apply to make $1,000 and all that you have to do is play cornhole. Yes, have fun, document the experience and make some money!

TruGreen lawn care company will pay you to ply and all that you have to do is play five times and rate how it was each time around. The only catch I see here is that you'll have to provide your own equipment.

If you'd like to apply you can by clicking HERE. Applications to play are due by April 2nd.

Good luck in the application process and if you are selected to play, hit us up and we'll show up with the fixings.