Appalachian State Postpones Game With Cajuns Due to COVID

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Appalachian State Mountaineers will not play their upcoming game this coming Wednesday, October 7th due to positive cases of COVID-19 and contact tracing within the App State football program.

The University made the announcement via a press release late Thursday morning and the game will be rescheduled in accordance with the Sun Belt Conference. The game will be played on either Friday, December 4th, or on Saturday, December 5th in Boone, NC.

Athletic Director for UL, Bryan Maggard had this to say regarding the postponement of the game, “We are disappointed for our football program but are certainly supportive and understanding of Appalachian State’s response to this situation. “The health and safety of all involved is of the highest importance.”

In addition, according to the HC Press, Appalachian State recently had a student pass away due to neurological complications related to COVID-19. The student was Chad Dorill who was just 19 years young, a sophomore exercise science major who had his life taken way too soon.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Dorill family and hope everyone stays safe and gets healthy over in Boone.

