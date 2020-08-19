App St. Suspends Football Practice After Positive COVID-19 Tests

One Sun Belt Conference school has made the decision to pause football practice for an indefinite period of time after multiple players recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Appalachian St. announced that their football practices have been suspended after 11 positive COVID-19 tests, including 7 players and four staff members tested positive, just one day after the fall semester at the school began.

Those individuals who tested positive have been instructed to recover in isolation.

Appalachian St. who began fall practice last Friday, is scheduled to open their 2020 regular-season schedule on September 12 in Boone, North Carolina, when they play host to Charlotte.