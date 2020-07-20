Antonio Brown Takes to Twitter to Retire From the NFL

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to former Pittsburgh Steelers 4x First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has announced via Twitter that he's officially retiring from the NFL.

He began on Monday by posing the question of whether or not he was really done:

Clearly he's still got the skills to play at only age 32 and in his last full season in the league in 2018 he led the league in touchdown catches with 15.

He would then go onto say:

Many people have speculated Brown's mental state based on numerous violent hits he's sustained/concussions along with the outbursts over the past few years that seem to come out of nowhere or are just uncalled for.

If he is thinking about his mental and physical health much like former All-Pro WR for the Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson did then this move makes all the sense in the world. Based on the outbursts he's had it might be good for him to walk away and take care of himself at this time.

All in all, AB was one of the most dynamic wide-outs the league has ever seen. During his 10 year career, he made seven Pro-Bowl teams along with those four First-Team All-Pro selections.

From 2013 through 2018 he put up no less than 1,297 yards in a season with his highest total coming in 2014 when he led the league with 1,698 yards. He also led the league in catches for two seasons in 2014 (129) and 2015 (136).

