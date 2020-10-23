Antonio Brown Signing with the Tampa Bay Bucs

Reports are swirling around Friday night that has been officially confirmed by NFL Insider Adam Schefter that disgruntled WR Antonio Brown has found a new home.

Of course, Brown would be making his debut against the New Orleans Saints in week nine.

AB joins an already extremely talented group of skill position players with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Scotty Miller at the receiver spots and Rob Gronkowski/Cameron Brate at tight end, and Ronald Jones/Leonard Fournette at running back. Tom Brady will be the headmaster of it all at the quarterback position and this won't be the first time Brown and Brady will be linking up.

If you remember, last season after Antonio Brown was cut by the then Oakland Raiders he was signed and played one game for the New England Patriots as he and Tom Brady have a good relationship. Brown was then released by New England after off-field allegations arose of a woman alleging sexual misconduct from the star wide receiver.

According to Ian Rapoport, Brady had been advocating for Tampa Bay to sign Brown who is currently serving an eight-game suspension.

This is a HUGE pick-up for Brady and the Bucs, it automatically elevates their offense as Rapoport said in the Tweet above, their main weapons have been banged up all season.

This will also be a major thorn in the side of the New Orleans Saints who are expected to compete with the Bucs all season long for the division and perhaps a Super Bowl.

