Antonio Brown Posts Disgusting Photo Of Feet [PHOTO]

I hate feet and here's why.

Antonio Brown, who now plays for the Raiders, posted this disgusting photo of his feet and now everyone is trying to figure out what is going on here.

This "injury" has forced him to not practice with his new team during training camp and the NFL star receiver is now seeking further medical attention for his feet.

It looks like he either stayed in the water too long or burned his feet on something. Whatever the case may be, this has to hurt.

Here's the photo that has many in the sports world scratching their head. Ouch.