Anthony James Offered By LSU Football

The LSU Tigers would apparently like to add one of the top younger prep standouts in The Lonestar State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Anthony James II, who currently attends Wylie East High School, located in Wylie, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive end, James is rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit.

James is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Other schools that have reportedly offered James include Arkansas, Baylor, Florida St., Georgia, Texas A&M, Utah, and Virginia Tech.