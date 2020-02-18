Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Looking For Chefs

The Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, along with Louisiana Lt Governor Billy Nungesser, are looking for the best seafood chefs in the state. The 13th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will once again be held at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette on June 23.

Applications are currently being sought for qualified chefs through Wednesday, April 15th. According to the official press release, Nungesser said 'The winner of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off plays a very important role in educating people from around the world on the flavor and sustainability of Louisiana seafood, which is a core piece of our culture, from fine dining to backyard boils.' See more info on how you can be a part of the contest below. There are only 14 spots open, and registration forms are available here.