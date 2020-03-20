ESPN.com is reporting the Saints have come to terms with offensive lineman Andres Peat.

It's a five year deal worth $57.5 million with $33 million guaranteed.

Peat is 26 years old. He was a first round pick by the Saints and has been named as a Pro Bowler twice.

Peat has primarily played guard but has also played tackle, which was his position at Stanford. He's started 64 games in his five year career, including playoff games. His best years were in 2016 and 2017. He missed six games with a broken arm last season.