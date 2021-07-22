The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their training camp festivities in Oxnard, California this week with their annual press conference.

During the presser, a reporter brought up former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and that is when Jerry Jones made the admission Cowboys fans have waited for.

Jones admitted that when he let Jimmy Johnson leave Dallas in the mid-1990s, after winning two Super Bowls, he screwed up.

As a matter of fact, the owner of the Cowboys was way more descriptive in his terminology than I am here.

Jerry and Jimmy were once very close, but egos got in the way that is what ultimately led Jimmy out of Dallas. And coming from a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, things just haven't been the same since Jimmy packed his bags in Dallas.

Jimmy Johnson is set to be inducted in the NFL Hall-Of-Fame this year and it remains to be seen as to when he'll be inducted into Dallas' "Ring of Honor" at AT&T Stadium.

Here's Jerry Jones getting emotional when asked about his handling of the situation in Dallas with Jimmy Johnson.

The emotions however did not stop there for the Billionaire owner, he also got a bit emotional when he spoke about being with his team during the COVID-19 pandemic.