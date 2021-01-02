An Awesome Meal for Family of 4 for Under $20

I always thought I couldn't afford to shop at Whole Foods until today. Some of you will say I'm out of touch, and that's okay. But I bet a lot of people don't know they can feed their family a tasty healthy meal for under $20 and that's why I'm doing this story.

First of all, Whole Foods is not paying Townsquare Media or me for this story, nor did they ask us to do this story. I decided to share this information because so many people are hurting financially right now.

I went into Whole Foods at 4247 Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette today for a product they carry and walked out with not one but two containers of food that will feed me for several days.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods has Ready To Heat meals for only $19.99. These meals are balanced, healthy meals that easily feed a family of 4 to 6. All you do is heat.

Today, I brought home delicious turkey meatloaf with rosemary potatoes and a wonderful salad in one container and Rosemary grilled chicken, mashed potatoes and carrots in another. A huge amount of food in each container and only $19.99 each. Now, as many of you know, I can put away some groceries. I love to eat. But this is so much food, I may have to freeze some of it.

Staff Photo

I don't know about your family, but just my son and I can spend over $20 bucks at Burger King. So for the price of two combo meals and less than the cost of two mixed drinks at the Cajundome, you can handsomely feed a family of 4.

I've had a taste of everything out of each container and it is 100% delicious. Full of flavor and freshness.

Times are very difficult for many in Acadiana right now, I don't want you to be afraid to go into Whole Foods thinking everything in there is out of your price range. You will love these meals, you have to trust me.

By the time you burned the gas to buy the ingredients, the time it would take to make these meals at home and of course the cleanup...I really can't imagine you could prepare these for under $20 yourself.

You don't even have to go deep into the store. The Ready To Heat meals are in a cooler right when you walk in. Pick up and checkout. That's it!