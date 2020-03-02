‘America’s 50 Worst Cities to Live in’ Includes 2 in Louisiana

Nobody likes to think they live in one of the worst cities in America, but apparently we have two of them right here in Louisiana. Which is super disappointing, and sad. But, on the upside, we could probably find a study that lists a thousand cities in the Bayou State under the 'best' of America. We take all of these surveys/polls with a grain of salt.

The folks at 24/7 Wall St created this list based on several factors, including 'a weighted index of 22 measures across three categories: economy, quality of life, and community.'

Some of the components involve access to health care, entertainment options,and unemployment and poverty.

Their data was gathered from the US Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the FBI. The two cities from Louisiana are DeRidder, coming in at #41, and Donaldsonville, coming in at #2. The top ten are listed below, but be sure to check out the whole index here.