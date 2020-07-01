Amazing Nature Trails Within Driving Distance of Acadiana
Sometimes you just want to get away, but are trying not to spend too much money or time on an elaborate vacation. Good thing we live right in the middle of the Sportsman's Paradise, because we truly have something for everyone who loves the outdoors. If you are willing to travel within the state, we've got some great open air adventures waiting for you just outside of Acadiana.
Only in Louisiana has found some nature trails that are not too far away from wherever you're reading this from. And if you've been stuck at home during this coronavirus pandemic, then maybe it's time to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. The places below are perfect for hiking, walking, or just enjoying the beautiful Louisiana scenery. Have fun, y'all.
- Bottomland Trail. This tranquil site is part of the Woodlands Conservancy in Belle Chasse. Over 5 miles of hiking, and equestrian trails. And people have been known to find leftover ammunition magazines from WWII in the area! Perfect for the history buff to explore.
- Bayou Sauvage Trail. This trail near New Orleans is great for birdwatchers, and a quick trip for enjoying the hiking and walking trails. You can bring your dog, but they must be on a leash. Not a lot of shade, so be prepared while you're enjoying the 6.8 miles of back trails.
- Northlake Nature Center. On Hwy 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville. Known for their annual Great Louisiana Birdfest, this is the go to spot for wildlife watching in the marshes and swamps. They also have a lot of children's programs available year round.
- John Slidell Park Trail. This heavily wooded site has a 1.6 mile loop trail which is great for all skill levels. Dogs are allowed, and it's also available for a number of other activities, and since it's a municipal park, it includes ball fields too.
- Tickfaw State Park Nature Center Loop. Located near Maurepas, the 0.7 mile loop trail is set in a beautiful forested area. Hiking, birding, and walking trails for all skills.
- Mandalay National Wildlife Refuge Nature Trail. The one mile walking trail leads to a pretty amazing observation deck overlooking a beautiful lake just west of Houma. Freshwater marshes and lots of opportunity to spot wildlife.
- Mandeville Lakefront. You can hike or walk along the Lakeshore Drive path as you're viewing the gorgeous sunset over Lake Pontchartrain. The giant oaks make this a special spot for strolling, and wildlife watching. Very tranquil.