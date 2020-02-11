Amazing Inventions That Got Their Start in Louisiana
We know we're the cool cats when it comes to food, festivals, and people, but we have a lot more to offer in Louisiana than people might think. I mean, when was the last time you tried to order a link of boudin in New York?
Only in Louisiana found some pretty unique things that got their start here in the Bayou State. And if you really want to show off, you'll print out the list below and whip it out at your next trivia night party.
- Crank Case. Hand powered phone charger
- Sazerac. One of the oldest cocktails in America. Made with 1/4 oz Absinthe, One sugar cube, 1 1/2 oz Rye whiskey or Cognac, Three dashes Peychaud's Bitters. Cheers!
- Multiple-Effect Evaporator. Norbert Rillieux invented this in 1843 to make sugar refining easier
- Madame C. J. Walker Beauty Products. Sarah Breedlove became the first self made female millionaire in the United States with her products for African American women
- Craps. Originated in New Orleans by Bernard Xavier Philippe de Marigny de Mandeville
- Opera. In addition to being the birthplace of jazz, Louisiana is home to the very first opera house in the United States
- Zydeco. And we are still celebrating this blend of blues, R&B, and indigenous music every weekend all over south Louisiana!
- Layer-by-Layer Nanoassembly. Thank you to Dr. Yuri Lvov of Louisiana Tech for this amazing discovery
- Binocular Microscope. We have Tulane professor John Riddell to thank for this one