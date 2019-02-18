Alvin Kamara Swimming With Pigs Looks Like Something Out Of A Fyre Festival Documentary [VIDEO]

Alvin Kamara is living his best life during the offseason.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Alvin Kamara seems to be having a little bit of fun in the sun. The Saints running back is seen "swimming" with pigs and users were quick to point out that he looked like he was straight out of a Fyre Festival documentary.

If you're not familiar with Fyre Festival, it was basically the ultimate private island festival that was literally too good to be true, and swimming with hogs was one of the visuals used to promote the event.

In all actuality, he's probably in Exuma—a place in the Bahamas where swimming with pigs is a huge tourist attraction.

Even though Kamara is seen petting the pigs, his caption claims that he doesn't eat pork.