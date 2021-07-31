What is Alvin Kamara trying to tell fans with this one?

The New Orleans Saints star running back showed up for their practice today wearing a new single-digit jersey. Kamara took the field wearing his college jersey, number 6. Officially that number belongs to Tommylee Lewis, who is not with the team due to COVID protocol.

Some position players are now allowed by the league to switch jersey numbers this year and many have resorted to single-digit numbers.

Getty Images

The catch here is that players who wish to switch numbers must purchase all jerseys on the market with their current number. So, is Alvin Kamara moving on from #41?

Well, the Saints Tweeted out the photo below and they say that this is now a permanent switch. According to the Tweet below, the star running back for the Saints was "having fun" while wearing his collegiate number at practice.

Here's another photo showing Kamara sporting thee number he wore while at school in Tennessee, and thee number of touchdowns he scored on Christmas Day.