Alvin Kamara Says He Wants to Remain With Saints

Alvin Kamara has an affinity for the city of New Orleans and the pro football franchise that it has played home to since 1967.

A third-round selection by the Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft, Kamara says he wants to stay with the team for a long time.

A native of Norcross, Georgia, Kamara was reacting to the 4-year, $16 million deal agreed to by Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers, a record-breaking deal for a running back when he let in be known that he wants to stay with the Saints for the long haul.

Kamara was actually playing video games when he responded to McCaffrey's deal to Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion.

During the interview, which you can also view via Pro Football Rumors, Kamara said he has a lot of love for New Orleans, and for his teammates.

“I had never been to New Orleans until I got drafted by New Orleans, so just to be able to get to New Orleans and have that city embrace me, and just take me in, basically like adopt me, it’s amazing,” said Kamara. “There is so much love there. It’s a dope city, outside of football. It’s beautiful people. It’s lit. It’s alive. If we’re talking about football, I’ve never been around a group of guys like in New Orleans that just want to win and just want to be there for each other and want to be around each other.”

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible to sign an extension with the Saints.

As a rookie in 2017 Kamara was fantastic, rushing for 728 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 81 passes for 82 yards and five touchdowns.

2018 was also kind to Kamara, as he rushed for 883 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 81 passes for 709 yards and another four scores.

Last season, Kamara rushed for 797 yards and five touchdowns, to go along with 81 receptions for 533 yards and one touchdown.

While his overall numbers have been very good, Kamara's yards-per-carry average has dropped from 6.1 as a rookie to 4.6 and 4.7, respectively, over the last two years, while his rushing and receiving touchdowns were the lowest they've been in a single season over his short career.

Over his three seasons in the NFL, Kamara has appeared in 45 games, rushing for 2,408 yards and 27 touchdowns, while catching 243 passes for 2,068 yards and 10 touchdowns.