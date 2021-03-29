Alvin Kamara Responds to DM From NSFW Fan Criticism

New Orleans Saints 4-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara is not happy with the NFL's reported decision to implement a 17 game regular season schedule.

In 2021, when a celebrity shares an opinion on social media, he or she will get various public replies and private DMs (direct messages).

Kamara shared a DM with a few curse words he received from a fan who was upset with Kamara's stance on a 17 game schedule.

Alvin seems more amused than anything else.

Seeing firsthand the physical toll football players endure during their career and the long-term ailments that follow them into their next stages of life, I would never call a player "lazy and weak".

When football is played by kids, it's a "kids sport".

When football is played by adults at the highest level, it's the NFL.

The truth is, some professional athletes love to play their respective sport. Others don't.

However, I've never talked to one current or former professional football player who said they would play the game for free.

Just because a player gets paid to play a game doesn't mean they don't have a right to express their dismay about having to play an additional game.

