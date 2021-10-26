Alvin Kamara Reaches New Milestone Faster Than Any Other Player in NFL History

Alvin Kamara is not only one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL, but he is also one of the most electric players in the league. His ability to run the ball combined with his receiving ability makes him extremely dangerous. You combine that with those abilities with his elusiveness and his unexpected strength you get a monster for your franchise player.

Courtesy of ESPN Stats and Info, Alvin Kamara reached the milestone of 3000 rush yards and 3000 receiving yards the fastest of any other player in the league ever! Alvin achieved this feat in 66 games. The next close to him was Roger Craig in 1987, where he achieved the feat in 70 games. Congratulations are in order to AK. Hopefully, there are many more records to break in the future!

Alvin Kamara in the win against the Seahawks ran 20 times for 51 yards. He also had 10 catches for 128 yards and a 1 touchdown. The Saints beat the Seahawks in a close match 13-10.