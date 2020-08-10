Alvin Kamara Not Concerned With New Contract, Focused on Season

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I think we were all a little disappointed with the season that stud New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara had in 2019 after being so unicorn-like his first two seasons.

On Monday, Kamara spoke to the New Orleans media and shared many-a-thought about his season last year, injuries, his contract situation, Drew Brees, and much more.

Here's a look at some of the things he had to say via multiple media members covering the team on Twitter:

John Hendrix, Saints News, and SI Now

That would explain the less than explosive play we saw from the young back this past season... The Saints played Jacksonville in week six.

That's definitely a good thing that there was no surgery required and the hope is he/Sean Payton can keep himself/him healthy throughout the 2020 season (hoping that there is one).

Next, comes to us via our friend Luke Johnson with the New Orleans Advocate

Love to hear this from Kamara who's more focused on going out and being the best version of himself knowing that if he does that the contract he's looking for will come.

Another great nugget from the Saints young running back who is doing everything he can to put himself in the best possible position for success this coming season.

Speaking of his body, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football had this to say from Kamara about his body language in 2019

I think we all noticed it at some point last year, something was off with Alvin after watching him dominate for two seasons.

Canal Street Chronicle reported this from Kamara regarding Drew Brees' comments earlier this off-season

Finally, via the New Orleans Saints, they tweeted this video showing Kamara talking about the importance of LB Demario Davis

