Alvin Kamara Launching His Own Cereal Called ‘Kamara’s King Crunch’

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment to launch his own cereal.

(They're the same folks that created Flutie Flakes, named after long-time CFL and NFL quarterback Doug Flutie.)

Kamara's King Crunch will feature a honey-oat bunch profile and will be available online and locally in select Rouses Markets across Louisiana in the Fall of 2021.

The cereal's box will celebrate the culture of New Orleans, as it features Mardi Gras-inspired colors and pays homage to the French Quarter while containing fun facts about Kamara. The back panel will also feature a Kamara-themed word search with a chance to win exclusive Alvin Kamara memorabilia.

There is some good news with this new product. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the cereal will benefit the Children's Bureau of New Orleans, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for children and families in greater New Orleans.

“I’m very excited about creating my own cereal box,” said Kamara. “I get to live out a childhood dream and help support the incredible work that the Children’s Bureau of New Orleans is doing to bring mental wellness resources to kids and families in the city.”

