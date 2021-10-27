New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was the best offensive player on the field in Monday night's win at Seattle, and remains one of the best in the NFL since entering the league in 2017.

Kamara caught 10 passes for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 51, to finish with 179 scrimmage yards. His 128 receiving yards is the most by a running back in the league this season.

He also became the fastest player in league history to procure 3,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards, doing so in 66 games. He passes former 49ers RB Roger Craig, who did it in 70 games.

It won't be long before Kamara surpasses Craig for another NFL record.

For his efforts in week 7, Kamara was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week today.

It's the second time Kamara has earned the honor, taking home the away after a week 16 game last season in which he tied the NFL rushing record of 6 touchdowns on Christmas against the Vikings.

Kamara joins former Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Dalton Hilliard as the only RBs in franchise history with multiple NFC Player of the week honors.

He also extends the Saints streak of having at least one NFC Offensive Player of the week honor in 11 consecutive seasons.

New Orleans (4-2) hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) this Sunday afternoon at 3:25.

Catch all the action, along with the pregame show, on ESPN1420.

