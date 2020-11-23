Alvin Kamara Is The First Player In NFL History To Achieve This Insane Record

Alvin Kamara is re-writing NFL history books.

The Saints' star running back is incredible both on and off the field, but now his amazing talent is officially in the record books as Kamara is the first NFL player to have at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in his first four seasons.

Kamara notched the record on a six-yard carry in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday (Nov 22.) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints running back entered Sunday's game as the league leader in all-purpose yards with 1,178 so far in 2020.