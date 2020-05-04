Alvin Kamara Is Not Letting The Coronavirus Stop His Insane Workouts

COVID-19 may have brought the world to a halt, but it still can't stop Alvin Kamara.

The New Orleans Saints running back is no stranger to wowing us with crazy workouts in the offseason. Last year we watched him balance on a medicine ball while catching batons. The year before that, we watched him literally pull a squat rack and his Jeep up a hill.

So how does he top that? Kamara has once again taken his training to the next level by taking his workout to the open air of a basketball court, but no one is shooting hoops. Instead, Kamara tied a pair of kettlebells to a full barbell and took staggering steps from one end of the court to the other.

Once again, Kamara is challenging his core and strengthening up an area of his body that makes him such a unique player. Commentators often rave about how the shifty running back maintains his balance through contact, and that ability to stay upright as bodies are slamming into him at high speeds is because of insane workouts like this.

As a Saints fan, I'm glad to know that closed gyms and workout facilities will not stop my star running back. For all we know, these unusual techniques may actually pay off for Kamara in the long run after being injured for most of the 2019 season.