Alvin Kamara Had The Perfect Response When Asked About Playing ‘Historic’ First Game In Las Vegas

Alvin Kamara interviews are always pure gold.

Earlier this week the Saints star running back met with the press to talk preparation for Week 2 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints will be taking on the Raiders on Monday Night Football in their first game in a brand new stadium in a brand new city for the franchise.

When Kamara was asked about the historical implications of a game like this being played in prime time, his response was classic Kamara.

Alvin Kamara has never been one to get caught up in the hype of any situation or himself for that matter. You can watch Kamara's tone in the interview below and tell that it's all business for the Saints running back and his teammates as they look ahead to the next game after handling Tom Brady and the Buccanneers in Week 1.

Hopefully, we see a big game from Kamara, especially with Michael Thomas expected to be sidelined with a high ankle sprain, even though he recently said he feels fantastic and has a glimmer of hope to maybe take the field this Monday night.

We'll keep you posted, but in the meantime, I wouldn't be surprised if this quote doesn't end up on a t-shirt before kickoff.