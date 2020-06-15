Alvin Kamara Goes All-in on NASCAR

Star running back for the New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara, was quick to support NASCAR after their move to ban the Confederate flag from any and all NASCAR events. He showed his initial support via Twitter.

NASCAR was quick to show appreciation for the dynamic player's tweet with a tweet of their own.

The pair made quick arrangements to get Kamara out to his first-ever NASCAR race this past weekend at Homestead Miami. The Saint went back to Twitter to share his initial thoughts on the event.

If you have been to any sort of auto-racing event, you know exactly how exciting it is to see these professional drivers at work. It's great to see Kamara discover the intensity and enjoyment that racing fans know and love. He also gave a shoutout on Twitter to all of the NASCAR fans who welcomed him with open arms and even educated him on the unfamiliar sport @A_kamara6

Kamara was clearly having fun with it on Twitter, especially when referencing one of the greatest drivers of all time, Ricky Bobby.

We love to see Alvin Kamara out here living his best life and enjoying new hobbies in the offseason. Let's hope that all of this racing prepares him for a Super Bowl race with the Saints come next NFL season.