Alvin Kamara Cashes in With Brand New Contract Extension

There has been a lot of questions surrounding Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints and if they would sign their dynamic young running back to a contract extension before the beginning of the 2020 season. Well, on Saturday the two sides have come to terms on a massive deal for the fourth-year back according to National Insider for the NFL Ian Rapoport:

As you see, five-years $75M for Kamara and you add on his current rookie deal all together he'll make $77.133M overall. The signing bonus is great with $15M of money, he'll be guaranteed $34.333M, and he'll make an average annual salary of $15M.

Kamara has racked up 2,408 yards rushing on 485 attempts, 27 touchdowns on the ground, five yards per carry, 243 catches for 2,068 yards, and 10 touchdown grabs.

This is a great day as a Saints fan to lock AK up for the long term, this type of running backs don't come around very often now you just have to hope he's able to stay healthy.

On the very same day Kamara gets paid Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook also received a payday of five years, $63M with $28M guaranteed, and make an average annual salary of $12.6M per year.

