Alvin Kamara Absent From Saints Training Camp

Star running back for the New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara, has missed the last three days of training camp. NFL reporters are saying that these unexcused absences are related to Kamara's contract.

The news was broken by ESPN Senior NFL insider, Adam Schefter, and you can see his Tweet below @AdamSchefter

Alvin Kamara has been a top performing offensive player in the league the past few years which makes him incredibly valuable to the New Orleans Saints. However, this is the first we have heard of Kamara being interested in a contract renegotiation.

Kamara is looking at a base salary of over $2 Million this year and would be an unsigned free agent come 2021.

This story is still developing.