Alton Stephens to Transfer to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to be adding a former member of another Sun Belt Conference football program to their 2021 roster.

Alton Stephens, who played for the Texas St. Bobcats last season, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to transfer to Louisiana.

A long snapper, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Stephens appeared in ten games for Texas St. during the 2020 season.

Stephens entered the NCAA transfer portal two weeks ago.

A native of Cordele, Georgia, Stephens attended Crisp County High School before attending Georgia Military School after suffering a severe shoulder injury during his senior year of high school which forced him to relearn how to snap the ball.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.