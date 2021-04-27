I have often wondered why something like this doesn't happen more often in Acadiana, and maybe it does, and I just don't know about it.

Imagine, you are rolling along down Ambassador Caffery when you get the bridge over the Vermilion River only to find that there is an alligator blocking the roadway.

Well, that same scenario played out in Houston Wednesday on the Fred Hartman Bridge according to ABC News 13 who shared the whole episode on their Twitter page.

If you click here, you can see the report by Don Armstrong as the alligator blocked the right lane of traffic. He says that officers from several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene including officers from the Baytown Police Department, the LaPorte Police Department, and Precinct 8 officers from Houston Police.

As you can see in the video, at some point, the other hero of this whole scenario is the khaki-clad man who comes on the scene with a rope. You can tell that he is going to get down to the business of trying to put the rope around the gator to secure him. After that, the 'ole trusty duct tape comes out to secure the big guy's mouth, but not before he breaks into the death roll. Alligators are amazing creatures, and that death roll is what makes them so deadly. When an alligator encounters his prey, he uses the death roll to ultimately drown you and subdue you before he decides to devour you.

I looked up an article about what to do if you end up in a scenario where an alligator is going to eat you for lunch. Click here to see what some thoughts are from the website, beprepared.com. I don't know about you, but no amount of information could EVER prepare me for something like that!

Tips On Fending Off Mosquitoes

Things That Remind Us Of Summer