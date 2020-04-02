Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the NCAA passing a vote to grant every spring sport athlete another year of eligibility the question now remains, which seniors will actually be returning for another go at it?

For the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team, they have eight seniors: SS Alissa Dalton, C Julie Rawls, OF/1B Sarah Huddek, P Summer Ellyson, P Megan Kleist, 2B Kaitlyn Alderink, INF Alaina Guarino, and OF Morgan Gray.

Well, on Wednesday we found out via Instagram that one of those seniors will be hanging it up or will she...?

I'm not going to lie she had me fooled for a second on that one too. I know it's hard to tell because of how I had to screenshot the photo but she'll officially return for the 2021 season. This is a big boost for their CWS hopes once again.

We'll have to wait and see which other seniors will return for an extra year...

