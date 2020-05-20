Alicia Blanton Commits to UL Women’s Basketball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a standout girls basketball player from The Lonestar State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Chad Washington of the Fort Bend Herald reports that Alicia Blanton, who attends Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, verbally committed to coach Garry Brodhead's program earlier this month.

A 5-11 forward, Blanton averaged 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds during an injury-plagued 2019-2020 junior season.

As a sophomore in the 2018-2019 season, Blanton averaged 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds.

Blanton is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.