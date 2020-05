The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a specialist to their 2021 roster.

Rob DeArmond of Livingston Parish News reported on Tuesday that Alex Morrison, a long snapper from Denham Springs High School in Denham Springs, Louisiana, recently committed to Louisiana.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Morrison will reportedly join the Cajuns as a preferred walk on.

Morrison is a part of the 2020 graduating class at Denham Springs High School.