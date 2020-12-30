Alabama’s DeVonta Smith Named AP Player of the Year

A player on the top-ranked team in the nation, who hails from the state of Louisiana, became the first player from his school, as well as the first at his position, to win a certain major postseason award on Tuesday.

Alabama's DeVonta Smith was named the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, becoming the first receiver to win the award since its inception in 1998.

In addition, Smith, a senior, became the first Alabama player to ever win the award.

A native of Amite City, Louisiana, and a graduate of Amite High Magnet School, Smith has compiled 98 catches for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns heading into the postseason, to go along with one rushing touchdown and one punt return for a score.

Smith's 17 receiving touchdowns this season set a new SEC record.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Smith was recently named the 2020 SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

As a freshman at Alabama in 2017, Smith caught 8 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns, before registering 42 receptions for 693 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore during the 2018 campaign.

In 2019 Smith had a breakout year as a junior, accumulating 68 catches for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Smith received 26 first-place votes and 114 points to finish ahead of his teammate, quarterback Mac Jones, who received nine first-place votes and 67 points as he and Smith became the first teammates to finish 1-2 in the voting.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished third, while Florida quarterback Kyle Trask finished fourth.

Of the 22 Heisman Trophy winners since 1998, 17 of them also won the AP College Football Player of the Year Award.