Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Wins the 2020 Heisman Trophy

And the winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy Award is... DeVonta Smith, the extremely talented wide receiver out of the University of Alabama.

He was an absolute weapon this year which definitely helped his QB Mac Jones have the season that he had and visa-versa. He came away with 98 receptions totaling 1,511 yards, 17 touchdowns, 15.4 yards per catch with one rushing and punt return touchdown.

He is the first wide receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard did so in 1991 for Notre Dame and only the 4th receiver to win the Heisman Trophy ever.

He's the 3rd Alabama player to win the award joining Derrick Henry in 2015 and Mark Ingram in 2009. In addition, it was the 2nd time three teammates finished in the top 5 in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Now, for the runner-ups, Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson quarterback, finished second the man who burst onto the scene as a freshman has finally played his last game as a Tiger. He put together a really good season in 2020 with 2,753 yards passing, threw 22 touchdowns, only three interceptions, had a 69.2% completion, and added 58 carries for 201 yards, and seven scores.

Next, Smith's teammate Mac Jones finished third and he had an incredible year after waiting his turn at Alabama behind the likes of Jalen Hurts and then Tua Tagovailoa and it would have been easy for him to be impatient and transfer but instead he stayed. Jones worked while he waited and put up BIG numbers in the weird 2020 season. He passed for 3,739 yards, threw 32 passing touchdowns, only four interceptions, and a 76.4% completion rate with one rushing score.

Finally, the Florida senior signal-caller Kyle Trask finished fourth but he was marvelous this season himself after he beat out a couple of quality quarterbacks over his years at Florida. This season he impressed with 4,125 passing yards, 43 scores through the air, with only five interceptions, a 69.6% completion rate, and three rushing touchdowns.

