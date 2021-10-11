Alabama-Tennessee Time & Channel Set

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play its next home game in Bryant-Denny Stadium under the lights against the hated Tennessee Volunteers at 6 p.m. on October 23, the SEC announced Monday.

Alabama holds a 14-game winning streak against Tennessee, the largest streak in the series doubling Tennessee's best streak from 1995-2001. As such, the Tide has a 58-37-8 advantage (on the field, 2005 victory for Alabama is vacated) in the series heading into the 104th all-time meeting.

Last year, Alabama crushed Tennessee 48-17 despite losing star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle early in the contest. Najee Harris scored three rushing touchdowns while Mac Jones completed 25 passes for 387 yards to leave Neyland Stadium with a win.

This season's matchup will be the first with head coach Josh Heupel leading the Volunteers. Tennessee is 4-2 under his stead with recent blowout wins over Missouri and South Carolina creating a mountain of momentum for the 'Power T.'

The Vols made a quarterback change from Michigan transfer Joe Milton to Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker. Hooker has been the source of energy for the Volunteer offense since taking full control of the offense, passing for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns to just one interception so far this season.

Get our free mobile app

Before Alabama hosts Tennessee, the Crimson Tide will head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, the Volunteers will host the Ole Miss Rebels.

The game will air on ESPN nationally. Fans can listen to Eli Gold and John Parker Wilson's call of the game live via the Crimson Tide Sports Network on the Tide 100.9 App.

The 2021 Alabama Football Schedule in Photos

The Alabama Crimson Tide 2021 Defense The Alabama Crimson Tide led the SEC in scoring defense in 2020 holding opponents to 19.4 points per game. The Tide is expected to be even stronger on defense this fall, returning several starters from last year and an impactful transfer.