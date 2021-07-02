Alabama Self Reports Five Level 3 NCAA Violations

The Alabama athletic department releases its annual report of recruiting violations throughout all sports. The violations span from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The Crimson Tide athletic department reported five "Level 3" violations across four sports, including one football misstep.

The violation on the national championship football program was reported on June 11, 2021, just a short time after the in-person restrictions were lifted by the NCAA. The university reported a student-athlete provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of a 30-mile radius from campus.

The official visitor repaid the cost of transportation and entertainment and the student-athlete received further education on the rules for visits in the future.

The softball program reported a violation on Sept. 25, 2020 when a softball coach posted an endorsement of Austin Wasserman. Wasserman instructs prospects and could influence players decisions. The coach removed the tweet and the staff is now prohibited from making contact with student-athletes affiliated with Wasserman.

Alabama gymnastics made the list for posting a social media graphic endorsing an event where prospects were competing. The post was removed and the social media team received further training.

The Alabama soccer team reported contact violations on two different occasions. The Alabama coaching staff responded to emails in October 2020 and June 2021 during a restricted period. On both occasions further educational training was given to the coaching staff and a 60 day no-contact was put into place with the prospect.