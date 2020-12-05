Alabama Rolls Past LSU 55-17

More than a year after their gigantic regular season matchup in 2019, LSU and Alabama faced off on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium in a game with far less hype.

#1 Bama was a 29.5 point favorite. They covered the spread with plenty to spare.

The Tide (9-0) rolled over the Tigers 55-17, outmatching LSU (3-5) for the majority of the contest.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who had ample time to throw, passed for 385 and 4 touchdowns, with 3 going to a Louisiana native in former Amite standout DeVonta Smith, who finished the contest with 8 receptions for 231 yards.

"It wasn't just the line of scrimmage," explained LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. "It was explosive plays in the passing game. We just have to get better."

Thing got chippy, with each team getting involved in extra curricular trash talk between plays.

"A lot of emotion on both sides," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "We don't like for our guys to talk to the other players and get involved in stuff like that. That way we can win with class. That's something we want to do."

LSU's best string of plays occurred early in the second quarter when they scored on a pair of long plays.

The first was when wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, a former Westgate standout, had a 43 yard catch and run, but dropped the ball a yard short of the goal line, celebrating the touchdown a yard too soon. Receiver Jontre Kirklin scooped up the ball to score for the Tigers.

The second was a 54 yard run by John Emery Jr., the longest rush allowed by the Tide this year.

However, the Alabama offense broke their own record, racking up 650 yards. It marks the most by an LSU opponent in Tiger Stadium, breaking the previous record of 644, set by Alabama in 1989.

"Early on, they hit us with some big plays, and we didn't really adjust too well as a whole defense," said Tigers linebacker Jabril Cox.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 3-5 on the season.

"It was a tough game. I thought that we played hard, but we just made too many mistakes throughout the game," said Tigers center Liam Shanahan. "They're the No. 1 team in the country."

Next week, LSU travels to Gainesville for a matchup with #6 Florida (8-1).