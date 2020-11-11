Alabama Radio Host Thinks LSU Should Have To Forfeit – Here Is Why

An opinion piece by a Tuscaloosa radio host is going viral amongst Alabama football fans as he believes, "The LSU Tigers should be forced to forfeit for its careless, selfish and unsportsmanlike actions". Reports say that the COVID-19 outbreak within the LSU team stems from recent Halloween festivities.

Before I go on, you should check out the article from Joe Gaither of 'TIDE 100.9' for yourself HERE.

First off, LSU is not the first team to deal with COVID-19 issues. Check out the announcements on Twitter from @SEC below that includes their announcement about postponement of the Texas A&M game as well as the Missouri game this week.

Whether the COVID-19 outbreaks within these teams stem from players attending a Halloween party or from going to the grocery store, the result is the same. The NCAA knew that outbreaks were a possibility when they decided to allow this season to be played, so any positive cases that players contract could be considered negligent depending on who you ask.

At the end of the day, none of us REALLY know where these players contracted the virus. If outbreaks among teams would lead to the forfeiture of games, then the entire season would be over at this point. You can check out a full list of 55 games that have been postponed, rescheduled, or outright canceled so far from CBS Sports here.

But let's keep it real, the LSU Tiger football team is NOT what it was last year. After a historic National Championship run, the Tigers have had a rough go of replacing their Heisman Trophy Quarterback in Joe Burrow along with the rest of their star-studded team that led LSU to an undefeated season.

This leads me to ask a question - why would any Alabama fan want a forfeiture of this game?

The Tigers are playing some of their worst football right now, which makes it seem like the perfect opportunity for a rival like Alabama to beat up on them. With Alabama currently undefeated and ranked #1 in the country, it should be a great chance to absolutely embarrass the boys from Baton Rouge.

I'm curious as to what the Alabama players would think about this take. Do you think those competitors want to play LSU this year? If I were a betting man, I'd wager that every single player on the Crimson Tide wants their shot at beating up the depleted Tiger roster for the whole country to witness.

As for concerns about interfering with Alabama's championship hopes, I am confident that the SEC and NCAA will not allow a currently #1 ranked and undefeated team to be snubbed out of a shot at a Championship due to scheduling issues.

Whatever happens with this Alabama-LSU matchup, I hope that everyone affected by COVID-19 has a quick and smooth recovery.

As for the forfeiture of the game, I honestly do not have a dog in this fight. All I know is that if I were a senior on either of these teams, I would be highly upset if I did not get to compete against a longstanding conference rival.