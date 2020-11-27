Alabama-LSU Game Reportedly to Be Rescheduled for Dec. 5

It appears the Alabama-LSU game that was postponed on November 14 could be rescheduled soon, according to The Advocate.

The originally scheduled game had to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the LSU football program.

Now the plans are for LSU to host Alabama on Dec. 5. The Tigers would in turn move their game against Ole Miss scheduled for that day to Dec. 19.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has spoken often about wanting to somehow reschedule the Alabama game but didn't know how that would happen.

"That's out of my wheelhouse," Orgeron told reporters Monday. "I have no clue. But I know that my gut feeling is that it's going to be rescheduled, and I hope it is. And look forward to playing them."

The news of the Alabama-LSU game being rescheduled was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

For this all to happen though, the contingent is that the Southeastern Conference's games must be played this weekend as scheduled.

If this game does get rescheduled, it would be a big boost for the Tigers' athletic program. So far, LSU has only played two home games this season. LSU's game against Missouri had to be moved to Columbia, Missouri due to Hurricane Delta.

Earlier this month, the SEC approved a plan that would allow teams to play on Dec. 19 -- the date of the SEC Championship Game -- as long as the teams participating were not participating in the league title game.