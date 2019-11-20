How sad is this?

David Allen Fulkerson has been charged in the murder of James Michael Roland Merritt. The two men were reportedly watching the LSU-Alabama game together a few weeks ago and that's when the two men allegedly got into an altercation after the game.

Fulkerson was cheering for Alabama while Merritt was pulling for LSU. During the altercation, Fulkerson allegedly shot Merritt, but he says he did it in self-defence. Police have since determined that alcohol was a factor in this case.

What's sad here is that a man is dead over a football game. Things apparently went too far after the game and here's where we are. Over a game!