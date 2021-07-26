Alabama Athletics Named Best in College Sports By CBS

The Alabama Crimson Tide just completed one of its most successful athletic seasons in athletic department history. 18 of Alabama's 21 athletic teams advanced to postseason play this year and the success has caught national attention. CBS Sports named Alabama Athletics Best in College Sports for the 2020-21 season.

Get our free mobile app

Alabama athletics tallied 583.75 points behind Oklahoma's 473.75 and Iowa's 463.25 points to become the SEC's first school to win the award.

Alabama football obviously is the crown jewel program in the athletic department. The football team won its 18th national championship and 28th SEC championship this past season while completing an undefeated season. Alabama boasted numerous award winners including the program's third Heisman Trophy winner in DeVonta Smith.

The Tide additionally won SEC championships in men's basketball, gymnastics and in softball. Alabama had members of its cross country, swimming, gymnastics and track and field win conference championships an national championships.

Alabama had 13 programs finish their season ranked in the top 25 with six of its programs finished in the top five. Football finished No. 1, softball finished No. 3, women's outdoor track and field finished No. 4, men's basketball finished No. 5, gymnastics finished No. 5 and women's swimming and diving finished No. 5. Men's indoor track and field finished No. 7, women's cross country finished No. 8, men's outdoor track and field finished No. 13, rowing finished No. 14, men's swimming and diving finished No. 15, women's indoor track and field finished No. 16 and women's golf finished No. 24.

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted

80s Child and Teen TV Stars: Where Are They Now?