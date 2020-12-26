Airline Will No Longer Allow Emotional Support Animals

One US airline has announced that they will soon no longer allow emotional support animals on its flights.

According to the New York Times, Alaska Airlines is set to follow new federal guidelines set forth by the United States Department of Transportation that will limit which animals will be allowed on flights.

Beginning on January 11th, the airline will only allow qualified service dogs who are trained to perform tasks for people with disabilities. The dogs must be able to either be held on the passenger's lap or lie on the floor of the aircraft.

The Department of Transportation recently updated its policies limiting the description of service animals, and that is what prompted Alaska Airlines to change its policy.

A spokesperson for the airline said that the change will cut down on the number of incidents caused by pets on board who are not properly trained service animals which, I would assume, will improve safety and comfort for passengers.