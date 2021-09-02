Air Underwear? Michael Jordan’s Used Boxers For Sale

Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time.

Since his playing days, Jordan has been ultra-successful in the business world and has a reported net worth of $1.6 billion according to Forbes.

Everything he touches seems to gain value. Even his boxers.

According to pagesix.com, the heavily worn boxers were procured by one of Jordan's former bodyguards.

Bodyguards are required to stay close to their clients, but this seems a bit much.

For inquiring minds who are interested in the price, or in actually bidding on the "Air Undies", you can do so here.

The starting price was $500, and at the time of this story publishing, it has doubled.

When all is said and done, one lucky crazy sports fan will have MJ's used boxers.

What will he or she do with it?

Frame them? Wear them? Wash them?

On second thought, I'd rather not know.

