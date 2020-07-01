Aiden Moffett Commits to LSU Baseball

The LSU Tigers could be adding one of the more talented younger prep baseball prospects from The Magnolia State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Aiden Moffett, who currently attends Taylorsville High School, located in Taylorsville, Mississippi, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to LSU.

Of course, verbal commitments are no-binding, and there's always the possibility that Moffett may get drafted high enough after high school for him to turn pro, but if he decides to play college baseball, it looks as though it will be for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Moffett is a right-handed pitcher who already has a fastball clocked in the 85-88 mph range.

Moffett, who plays high school football, also doubles as a right-handed hitting first baseman on the diamond.

Moffett is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.