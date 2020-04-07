AHS Star Thaos Figaro Offered by Division II School

A local prep football standout has been extended an offer by a university in a neighboring state.

Thaos Figaro, who currently attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Monday that has been offered by Harding University, a Division II school located in Searcy, Arkansas.

Division II schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

A 6-foot-2, 225-pound defensive end/outside linebacker, Figaro is the son of former Lafayette High/Notre Dame/NFL linebacker Cedric Figaro.

Currently a junior at Acadiana, Figaro is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.